George V. Courtney II
Indianapolis - Our beloved George V. Courtney II passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Deborah Courtney, Daughters Julie, Nicole and granddaughter Olivia, Laura and Bryce Johnson, grandchildren Kylie and Aaron Bytendorp, Jake and Jade. Brother Steve and Terri Courtney, Sister Suzette and Scott Hopkins, Nieces Kelly and Courtney. He worked for the Department of Metropolitan and Urban Development for the City of Indianapolis for 42 years. Additionally, he was a Navy Veteran. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, the eye watering belly laughs, his depth of knowledge on current events and his love and dedication to his wife, children and grandchildren. A great man like no other was a shining example of excellence. Our hearts will continue to grow with love.
The Family will receive friends for a viewing at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway 2950 N. High School Road, Thursday, Oct. 17th, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Additional visitation will be Friday Oct. 18th from 10:00am - 11:00am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th St. with Mass following at 11:00am with Father Mike Welch officiating. Please send Condolences to the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to St. Christopher's. Burial Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery 435 W. Troy Ave, Indianapolis 46225.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019