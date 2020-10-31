1/
George W. Coffman
1928 - 2020
George W. Coffman

Franklin - 92, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away October 30, 2020. He was born April 5, 1928 in Columbus, Indiana, to the late George L. and Mabel (Coolberth) Coffman. George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a Tool & Die Stamper for Talon and Dickey and Son for more than 20 years.

George was a Past Master and member of the Masonic Pleasant Lodge #134; he was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman and Colts fan. George loved spending time with his family and playing cards.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street, with funeral service there Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

George is survived by his daughters, Sharon Hampton and Kathleen D. Coffman; granddaughter, Kristina M. Hampton; and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Iva Marie Coffman. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Masonic Lodge, 7525 Acton Road, Indianapolis, IN 46259.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
NOV
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
