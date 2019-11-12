|
|
George W. Dickerson
Indianapolis - George W. Dickerson was born on January 15, 1924 and left this earth on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019. He served his country for 30 years in the Army and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He went on to have a second career as an educator in Washington Township and
Wayne Township. He was an active Member of Northside Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Olivette Williams Dickerson, 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday at Northside Baptist Church, 3021 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220, from 10-12pm. Funeral services will begin there at 12pm. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019