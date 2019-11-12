Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
3021 E 71st St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
3021 E 71st St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Dickerson


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Dickerson Obituary
George W. Dickerson

Indianapolis - George W. Dickerson was born on January 15, 1924 and left this earth on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019. He served his country for 30 years in the Army and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He went on to have a second career as an educator in Washington Township and

Wayne Township. He was an active Member of Northside Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Olivette Williams Dickerson, 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday at Northside Baptist Church, 3021 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220, from 10-12pm. Funeral services will begin there at 12pm. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -