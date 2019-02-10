Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Anderson, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. "Bill" Gibson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George W. "Bill" Gibson Obituary
George W. "Bill" Gibson

Anderson - George W. "Bill" Gibson, 87, of Anderson, passed away on February 7, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1931 in Anderson.

Bill graduated from Anderson High School in 1949, and then graduated from General Motors Institute in 1954 with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree.

He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War as an Lieutenant JG.

He retired from Delco-Remy after more than 39 years of service. He spent most of his time as a Process Machine Control Design General Supervisor, after time as a production supervisor. He was a registered professional engineer.

He was a parishioner of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Anderson. Bill once volunteered in the Madison County Emergency Management Agency Communications Division, and his hobbies were Amateur Radio, woodworking, traveling in the US and Europe, and held a deep appreciation for music.

Bill is survived by his loving children, Jennifer (Paul) Hannon of Indianapolis, Greg (Linda) Gibson of Eustis, FL, and Brian (Melissa) Gibson of Fishers; and grandchildren, Charlie Gibson, Sarah Bailey, and Thomas Bailey. Also surviving are his siblings, Joyce Bair, Marge Patterson, Robert (Sue) Gibson, and Jo Ramsay, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine (Farmer) Gibson; father, George F. Gibson; mother, Lessie I. Cutler; and sisters, Eloise Shank, Dolores Pierce, and Rosa Philpot.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street Anderson, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Anderson with Monsignor Robert Sell III officiating.

Burial will take place in the East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

www.loosecares.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.