George W. "Bill" Gibson
Anderson - George W. "Bill" Gibson, 87, of Anderson, passed away on February 7, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1931 in Anderson.
Bill graduated from Anderson High School in 1949, and then graduated from General Motors Institute in 1954 with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree.
He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War as an Lieutenant JG.
He retired from Delco-Remy after more than 39 years of service. He spent most of his time as a Process Machine Control Design General Supervisor, after time as a production supervisor. He was a registered professional engineer.
He was a parishioner of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Anderson. Bill once volunteered in the Madison County Emergency Management Agency Communications Division, and his hobbies were Amateur Radio, woodworking, traveling in the US and Europe, and held a deep appreciation for music.
Bill is survived by his loving children, Jennifer (Paul) Hannon of Indianapolis, Greg (Linda) Gibson of Eustis, FL, and Brian (Melissa) Gibson of Fishers; and grandchildren, Charlie Gibson, Sarah Bailey, and Thomas Bailey. Also surviving are his siblings, Joyce Bair, Marge Patterson, Robert (Sue) Gibson, and Jo Ramsay, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine (Farmer) Gibson; father, George F. Gibson; mother, Lessie I. Cutler; and sisters, Eloise Shank, Dolores Pierce, and Rosa Philpot.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street Anderson, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Anderson with Monsignor Robert Sell III officiating.
Burial will take place in the East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019