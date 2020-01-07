|
|
George W. Record
Bloomington - George W. Record, age 83, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Bloomington. He was born November 9, 1936 in Mooresville, to Willis and Harriette (Overton) Record, was a 1954 graduate of Mooresville High School, and received a degree from Purdue University in 1958, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy; sons Michael (Elizabeth) of Bloomington, and Daniel (Shoko) of Phoenix, AZ; daughters Sarah (John) Rickauer, of Erie, CO, and Rebecca (Darren) Payne, of Bloomington; and eleven grandchildren. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Northwood Christian Church, 4550 Central Avenue, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020