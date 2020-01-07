Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for George Record
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Record


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Record Obituary
George W. Record

Bloomington - George W. Record, age 83, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Bloomington. He was born November 9, 1936 in Mooresville, to Willis and Harriette (Overton) Record, was a 1954 graduate of Mooresville High School, and received a degree from Purdue University in 1958, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy; sons Michael (Elizabeth) of Bloomington, and Daniel (Shoko) of Phoenix, AZ; daughters Sarah (John) Rickauer, of Erie, CO, and Rebecca (Darren) Payne, of Bloomington; and eleven grandchildren. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Northwood Christian Church, 4550 Central Avenue, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now