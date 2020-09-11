George W. Tolan, Jr.Westfield - George W. Tolan Jr., age 76, of Westfield, IN went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a battle with cancer.A private funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020. All are welcome to join the family at a Remembrance Gathering to follow at the Hamilton County FOP #103 Lodge, 7201 E 196th St, Noblesville, IN 46062 from 12:30pm-3:00pm.George was born to George Tolan Sr. and Jessalynn Golden (Hank) Tempke on August 13, 1944. George was preceded in death by his brother John Tolan, and sister Melissa Tempke, survivors are Patricia Estell, Michael (Cecilia)Tolan, Daniel (Dorothy) Tolan.To sum up this great man, father, husband, and friend in this case is not hard at all. When it came to his family, he loved them dearly and supported them. When it came to his faith, he was a devoted Christian and educated those closest to him about God and the Bible. With regards to friends, he cherished the relationships to those around him. When it comes to the legacy that he leaves behind it is centered around his law enforcement service to the communities of Zionsville, Westfield, and Noblesville as well as service to his country with the United States Marine Corp. His hands also worked to build some of Indiana's most beautiful brick structures during his many years with The Indiana Bricklayers Union.He leaves behind two great boys who he was extremely proud of, Brian (Dawn) Tolan, and Andrew (Danielle) Tolan that were the product of his loving 55-year marriage to Mary Ann Schussler. He will be missed by his grandchildren that he adored and instilled his great work ethics and values.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Westfield Police Department David Brown Memorial Fund, 17535 Dartown Rd, Westfield, IN 46074.