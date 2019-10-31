|
George William "Bill" Jones
Lakeshore, MN - George William "Bill" Jones, of Lakeshore, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from a year long battle with brain cancer.
Bill was born on October 2, 1949 to Dr. George L. and Martha E. Jones. Many of his childhood years were spent on Pelican Lake in Breezy Point, MN. After graduating Indiana University in 1971, he moved to Minnesota where many years were spent in the area of sales, primarily in marine sales. Bill and MaryBeth owned and operated the Bagatell in Nisswa, MN.
Bill loved riding his Harley, fishing, hunting, boating, and golfing. But above all of this, he valued his friends and family the most. Bill was an avid Indianapolis 500 attendee for over 40 consecutive years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, MaryBeth Jones; siblings, Marilyn S. Renner of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. John D. Jones (Linda) of Loudon, TN, Robert S. Jones (JoAnn) of Indianapolis, IN, Elizabeth Aish of Elk River, MN and James Jones of Isanti, MN; many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George L. Jones and Martha E. Jones; his sister, Cynthia Jones Champion; nephew, Deputy Jeffrey S. Jones; and recently his brother in law, Ronald Renner.
Bill would tell you himself that he had a very wonderful life and was so lucky. Those who knew Bill knew that his happiness was evident and how blessed and grateful he was.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on November 6, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd. Arrangements with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019