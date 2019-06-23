|
|
George William Spencer
Denver - George William Spencer, 26, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2019. George was born May 27, 1993 to January Spencer and the late Kevin Spencer.
George is survived by his mother, January; sister, Kari Spencer; nephew, Karson Spencer - Messenger; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin; grandparents, William and JoAnn Spencer, George and Marcella Choban; and aunt, Jaelynn Choban.
George was a charming person, fun to be around, and loved to make people laugh.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1-4 PM with a service beginning at 4 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN.
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019