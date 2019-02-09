Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Georgia A. Schmidhamer Obituary
Georgia A. Schmidhamer

Greenwood - Georgia A. Schmidhamer, 90, of Greenwood passed away on February 6, 2019. Georgia was born on May 9, 1928 in Indianapolis to Elmer and Bertha (Gable) Hughes. Georgia is survived by her three sons, Robert G. (Joyce) Schmidhamer of Franklin, IN, David J. (Elaine) Schmidhamer of Newnan, GA, and Scott P. Schmidhamer; grandsons, Samuel, Anton and Maximillian of Greenwood, IN. Georgia retired January 3, 1984, after 32 years of civil service from the US Army Finance Center at FT Harrison, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143 with visitation from 12:00 PM until the start of service. To read extended obituary and to leave the family online condolences please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 9, 2019
