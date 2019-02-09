|
Georgia A. Schmidhamer
Greenwood - Georgia A. Schmidhamer, 90, of Greenwood passed away on February 6, 2019. Georgia was born on May 9, 1928 in Indianapolis to Elmer and Bertha (Gable) Hughes. Georgia is survived by her three sons, Robert G. (Joyce) Schmidhamer of Franklin, IN, David J. (Elaine) Schmidhamer of Newnan, GA, and Scott P. Schmidhamer; grandsons, Samuel, Anton and Maximillian of Greenwood, IN. Georgia retired January 3, 1984, after 32 years of civil service from the US Army Finance Center at FT Harrison, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143 with visitation from 12:00 PM until the start of service. To read extended obituary and to leave the family online condolences please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 9, 2019