Boatright Family Funeral Service
3913 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46205
(317) 710-1010
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Missionary Baptist Church
1001 Eugene St.
Indianapolis, IN
Georgia Ann Banks Boone

Georgia Ann Banks Boone Obituary
Georgia Ann Banks Boone

Indianapolis - Mrs. Georgia Ann Banks Boone, 93, Indianapolis, passed away July 13, 2019.

The Senior Usher Board of the Christ Missionary Baptist Church invites all Ushers and Greeters from all denominations to celebrate her 60 years of serving as a doorkeeper in the house of the Lord. Memorial service at 10:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church 1001 Eugene St. Indianapolis.

Arrangements Boatright Family Funeral Service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 26, 2019
