Georgia Ann Banks Boone
Indianapolis - Mrs. Georgia Ann Banks Boone, 93, Indianapolis, passed away July 13, 2019.
The Senior Usher Board of the Christ Missionary Baptist Church invites all Ushers and Greeters from all denominations to celebrate her 60 years of serving as a doorkeeper in the house of the Lord. Memorial service at 10:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church 1001 Eugene St. Indianapolis.
Arrangements Boatright Family Funeral Service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 26, 2019