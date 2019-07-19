Services
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Carroll Richards Phelps


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Carroll Richards Phelps Obituary
Georgia Carroll Richards Phelps

Deputy - Mrs. Georgia Lee Carroll Richards Phelps, was raised in the Beech Grove community and graduated from Manuel High School. Georgia was united in marriage to Charles Richards and this union of 27 years was blessed with seven children, Charlene, Billy, Vickie, Missy, Tammy, Dawn and David. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Friends may call Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the funeral centre.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now