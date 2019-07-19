|
|
Georgia Carroll Richards Phelps
Deputy - Mrs. Georgia Lee Carroll Richards Phelps, was raised in the Beech Grove community and graduated from Manuel High School. Georgia was united in marriage to Charles Richards and this union of 27 years was blessed with seven children, Charlene, Billy, Vickie, Missy, Tammy, Dawn and David. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Friends may call Sunday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the funeral centre.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019