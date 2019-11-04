|
Georgia Kaldor Brakke
Carmel - Georgia Kaldor Brakke, of Carmel, IN died Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home under hospice care. She was born May 21, 1938 in Fargo, ND to the late Chauncey and Jean (Thomson) Kaldor. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1956. Georgia married Bradford Brakke of Hillsboro, ND in 1956. She attended North Dakota State University, Fargo before moving with her husband to Indianapolis in 1959.
Georgia graduated from Purdue-Indianapolis with a degree in nursing in 1971 and began her career as an RN at Methodist Hospital. Later she joined the staff at Winona Hospital. In 1977 she moved with her family to Massachusetts and worked at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, MA. A few years later she earned her BS in Nursing from Fitchburg State University. Georgia advanced her education at Boston University and received her MS degree in Nursing in 1983. She continued her career as a Psychiatric Nurse Clinician in Boston. In 1986 she and her family returned to Indianapolis and Georgia became a psychiatric therapist at Tri County Mental Health and later, the VA from which she retired in 2000.
A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, November 10 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.
Georgia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Brad; children, Paul (Lalitha) Brakke, Kristen (Paul) Ziegler and Karen (special friend Curtis McDowell) Brakke; grandchildren, Kris (Rachel) and Eric (special friend, Alison Kendler) Brakke, Laura (Rob) McNulty, Steven Ziegler, Franklin and Joseph Hall; brothers, Bruce (Cindy) and Steven (Joan) Kaldor; sister, Laurie (Robert) Kaldor-Bull.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or your local food bank. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
