Georgia Lawrence
Indianapolis - Georgia Lawrence was born in San Diego, CA on May 5, 1942 and passed away in Indianapolis, IN on May 16, 2019. Known for her warmth, humor, and quirky-but-loveable wisdom, she never missed a chance to speak from the heart. Even as her health declined, she focused on making the most out of her time to laugh a lot, cry a little, and love like crazy.
She was preceded in death by parents, Claude Weedman and Gracie Weedman-Gagliano; grandparents, Cayataño and Virginia Dominguez-Salaz; uncles and aunts, Ralph and Teresa Salaz, Air Force Sgt. Robert Salaz, and Eleanore Salaz.
Surviving are daughter, Lisa Marie Lawrence; daughter and son-in-law, Lori Kamminga and Duane Kamminga; granddaughter, Shelby Kamminga; cousins, R.C. Salaz, Bob and Marlene Salaz,
Gene and Jennifer Thomas-Salaz; and beloved nieces, nephews, fur babies, and other relations across the country.
Georgia loved traveling the world and wherever she went, she added to her collection of fans and treasured friends. Among those most dear are: Betty Yant, Betty Shelton, Joyce Bansch, Marilyn Jenkins, Chris and Dudley Taylor, Taulise Brown, Brooke Rogers, Beth Sweet, and Greg Hadnott.
Georgia's final life goal was to go out embodying the idea that "hospice" doesn't mean "hopeless" and she absolutely crushed it, just as she did with everything else on her bucket list. The initial disappointment she felt that her time here would be up before she could skydive with her granddaughter on her 18th birthday was fleeting. Those who know and love her need only look up that day. Georgia's big, beautiful smile will be lighting up the sky.
Family members and friends will gather from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Harry W. Moore Chapel located at 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. A party celebrating Georgia's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, she would so appreciate gifts made in her honor to Riley Children's Foundation [[email protected]], Paradigm Hospice Foundation [8904 Bash Street, Suite B., Indianapolis, IN 46256] or to a favorite .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 21, 2019