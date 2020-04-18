|
Georgia Mae Bailey
Indianapolis - Georgia Mae Bailey, 89, Indianapolis, passed away March 30, 2020. A member of Mt. Olive Miss. Bapt. Ch., she retired from Methodist Hospital. Services are private with interment at Washington Park Cemetery--North, Indianapolis.
The widow of Edgar R. Bailey, Jr, loved ones who remain include her children, daughters, Linda Bailey, Brenda (Stevie) Bonds, and Barbara (Derrick) King, and son, Edgar Bailey, III.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020