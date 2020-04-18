Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Georgia Mae Bailey

Georgia Mae Bailey Obituary
Georgia Mae Bailey

Indianapolis - Georgia Mae Bailey, 89, Indianapolis, passed away March 30, 2020. A member of Mt. Olive Miss. Bapt. Ch., she retired from Methodist Hospital. Services are private with interment at Washington Park Cemetery--North, Indianapolis.

The widow of Edgar R. Bailey, Jr, loved ones who remain include her children, daughters, Linda Bailey, Brenda (Stevie) Bonds, and Barbara (Derrick) King, and son, Edgar Bailey, III.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
