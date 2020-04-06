|
Georgia Sinclair Strickland
Indianapolis - Georgia Sinclair Strickland of Indianapolis passed away April 5 2020, at age 66. She was born February 15, 1954. She attended North Central High School and was a proud graduate of Purdue University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Until her retirement, she was a senior gift development officer at Indiana University School of Medicine. In addition, she was heavily involved in many philanthropic organizations in the Indianapolis area. Above all, she was devoted to her family, faith, and friends.
She is preceded by her father R. Neal Sinclair Jr. and survived by her mother Beverly Sinclair, husband, Dr. William Capello, four sons Robert, Christopher (Elisa), David, and John, her step children Gregory Capello and Susan Sockel (Troy), brother, Neal Sinclair, and sister Susan Pluss (Tom) and 10 grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral service for family only. A celebration of live ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations can be made on her behalf to IU Foundation/Breast Cancer Research Fund, Boy Scouts of America, St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Online condolencs may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020