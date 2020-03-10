Services
Georgia Thelma Reese Vorhies

Indianapolis - Georgia Thelma Reese Vorhies, 94, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on March 7, 2020. Georgia spent her life in Indianapolis, Indiana where she met and fell in love with her husband of 64 years, Jack McKim Vorhies.

Georgia had a joy for life and her family. Together she and Jack welcomed 7 kids. She taught her children to love and cherish family and friends and tried to instill the love of Indiana sports, especially for IU and Butler. She enjoyed traveling the world, puzzling, reading Gone with the Wind eight times and cooking (without her we wouldn't have the famous Vorhies' dip!) Her kids lovingly cared for her in her last years just as she did for them as they grew up. She never lost her sense of humor and her witty remarks remained to her last day.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Vorhies; and son, Scott Vorhies.

Family include sons Larry Vorhies of FL; Brent Vorhies of IN; Carl (Cathy) Vorhies of OR; Mark (Sara) Vorhies of IN; and daughters Joyce and Rhonda Vorhies of IN. She was the proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the library at Robin Run Village.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 4:30 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Robin Run Village, 5354 W. 62nd Street, Indianapolis. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
