Georgianna Biddle
Plainfield - Georgianna Biddle, 73 of Plainfield, passed away August 29, 2020, in her residence. She was born on January 19, 1947 in Indianapolis to the late Francis and Margaret Noggle. She married Robert Dairle "Bob" Biddle on May 14, 1966 and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2020. Bob and Georgianna were founders of Professional Garage Door in 1981. Georgianna is survived by her children, Andy Biddle, Mike (Julie) Biddle, Brad Biddle; grandchildren, Brandi Johnson, Alexa Biddle, Drew Biddle, Karlie Biddle, Adam Biddle, Taylor Anne Biddle; great grandchildren, Caleb Johnson, Crosby Kelly and Reagan Kelly. She was preceded in death by her brother James Noggle. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with entombment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the service time in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wheeler Mission at www.wheelermission.org
