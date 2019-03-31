|
Georgianne "Georgie" Chaffin
Indianapolis - Georgianne ("Georgie" - Kerr) Chaffin passed away on March 12, 2019, after a 14-month battle with brain cancer.
Georgie was born on January 19, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN. She attended Broad Ripple H.S., Indiana University, & the University of Washington. She devoted her 30+ year career to the Seattle School District as a LA teacher and counselor. She also worked as a counselor at South Seattle Community College. Georgie is survived by Roger, her devoted husband of 50 years; two sons, Andy Chaffin (Suzi) and Brian Chaffin; a brother, Robert Kerr (Terri); a sister, Jacqueline (Kerr) Roberts (Greg); sisters-in-law Liz Runkle and Holly MacDonald Chaffin. Survivors also include numerous other neices and nephews. In the last 14 months, Georgie was able to accomplish everything on her "bucket list," the most important of which was celebrating her 50 years of marriage to Roger with a trip to Kauai in February.
In lieu of flowers, Roger and Georgie chose to request that contributions be sent in support of Dr. Jerome Graber's research at the Alvord Brain Tumor Center at the University of Washington, http://www.acceleratemed.org/chaffin, or in support of research of brain cancer at a .
Any colleages or friends are welcome to reach out to her family at Email:
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019