Georgine Jenicke Cialdella

Indianapolis - Georgine was born in Shenandoah, PA to Helen and George Jenicke on November 24, 1935. In 1959, she married Ronald Cialdella in Blue Island, IL. a union of 50 years. She served in the Navy from 1956-1958. Georgine retired from St. Vincent Hospital after 42 years of service and was an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Surviving are her children Denise Cialdella Giddens (Phillip), Matthew Cialdella, David Cialdella (Sherry), RJ Cialdella (Randi), 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Outdoor visitation will be on November 28, 2020 from Noon-1:00PM at Crown Hill Cemetery Field of Valor with a Catholic Committal graveside service at 1:00PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Indiana Forest Alliance, Our English Setter Rescue or a charity of choice in her honor.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
