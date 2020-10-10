Gerald A. Scheele
Indianapolis -
Gerald A. Scheele, 79, Indianapolis passed away unexpectedly at home October 9, 2020. Mr. Scheele was born December 14, 1940, in Batesville, to the late Anthony and Marcella (Laker) Scheele.
He graduated from Batesville High School and proudly served in the United States Navy. He earned his degree from the former Indiana Central College while working at the Allison Division of General Motors. He later earned his MBA degree from Indiana University. Jerry enjoyed a 28-year career with Kennedy Tank, where he was employed as the corporate accountant. He was a long-time member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church. One to always stay busy, he loved to work outside, gardening, and completing landscape projects. He never missed a sporting event of his daughters or his grandsons. Jerry will be fondly remembered by a loving family and many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marilyn (Meyer) Scheele; daughters, Suzanne (Andrew) Smock and their sons, Max (Jodi), Cam, Luke and Shannon (Jeff) Marx and their sons, Isaac, Eli, and Gabe; siblings, Paul (the late Gail), Wilfred (the late Vicky), Julie (George)Litzinger, and Jim (Carolyn).
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis, with morning prayers there on Wednesday, October, 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
