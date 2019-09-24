Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Gerald G. "Jerry" Gillespie

Gerald "Jerry" G. Gillespie

Indianapolis - Gerald G. Gillespie, 83, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away September 23, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, September 30, 2010 from 10-2:30 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, with funeral service beginning at 2:30 PM. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019
