Gerald "Jerry" G. Gillespie
Indianapolis - Gerald G. Gillespie, 83, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away September 23, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, September 30, 2010 from 10-2:30 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, with funeral service beginning at 2:30 PM. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019