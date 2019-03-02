|
|
Gerald Gifford
Indianapolis - Gerald Gifford, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home with his loving family. Jerry was born to the late Troy and Mattie Gifford in Wild Cherry, Arkansas.
Jerry is survived by: his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Gifford; four children--Linda Collins (Mark), Michael Gifford, Mark Gifford (Toni), Keith Gifford (Delana); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters: Mary J. Hopper (Bill), JoAnn Fenter, Judy Adams (Bill); and preceded in death by sisters Leah D. England-Sexton and Lena Jones.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 3rd from 1-3 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, 481 West Main St. Greenwood, Indiana. A memorial service will begin following the visitation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 2, 2019