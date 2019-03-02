Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wilson-St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory
481 W. Main St
Greenwood, IN
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Wilson-St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory
481 W. Main St
Greenwood, IN
Gerald Gifford Obituary
Gerald Gifford

Indianapolis - Gerald Gifford, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home with his loving family. Jerry was born to the late Troy and Mattie Gifford in Wild Cherry, Arkansas.

Jerry is survived by: his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Gifford; four children--Linda Collins (Mark), Michael Gifford, Mark Gifford (Toni), Keith Gifford (Delana); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters: Mary J. Hopper (Bill), JoAnn Fenter, Judy Adams (Bill); and preceded in death by sisters Leah D. England-Sexton and Lena Jones.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 3rd from 1-3 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, 481 West Main St. Greenwood, Indiana. A memorial service will begin following the visitation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 2, 2019
