1/1
Gerald "Gary" Goldsberry
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Gary" Goldsberry

Mooresville - Gerald "Gary" Goldsberry

75, of Mooresville, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1944 in Lebanon, Indiana to Everett Goldsberry.

He was retired from the sign making business, having owned Visual Sign Company in Indianapolis for over three decades. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

His passion was rotorcraft. He was an active member and Past President of the Popular Rotorcraft Association. He hated cats...

He is survived by his loving wife Sue Goldsberry; daughters Lynn Goldsberry, Shelly Romero; Sue's children, Janie Baschwit, Brent Alexander, Mike Alexander, Joe Alexander; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and former business partner Kay Goldsberry.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 12pm until 6pm with services beginning at 6pm at Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Please visit www.carlislebranson.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
06:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved