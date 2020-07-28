Gerald "Gary" Goldsberry
Mooresville - Gerald "Gary" Goldsberry
75, of Mooresville, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1944 in Lebanon, Indiana to Everett Goldsberry.
He was retired from the sign making business, having owned Visual Sign Company in Indianapolis for over three decades. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
His passion was rotorcraft. He was an active member and Past President of the Popular Rotorcraft Association. He hated cats...
He is survived by his loving wife Sue Goldsberry; daughters Lynn Goldsberry, Shelly Romero; Sue's children, Janie Baschwit, Brent Alexander, Mike Alexander, Joe Alexander; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and former business partner Kay Goldsberry.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 12pm until 6pm with services beginning at 6pm at Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Please visit www.carlislebranson.com
