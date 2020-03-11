Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Gerald Hommel

Gerald Hommel Obituary
Gerald Hommel

Prescott - Gerald Hommel, 85, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Prescott, AZ.

A visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan—Decatur, 5463 Kentucky Ave. on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-8PM. A funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, March 12, 2020, at 11AM at the funeral home. Gerald will be laid to rest in Acton Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
