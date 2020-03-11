|
Gerald Hommel
Prescott - Gerald Hommel, 85, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Prescott, AZ.
A visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan—Decatur, 5463 Kentucky Ave. on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-8PM. A funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, March 12, 2020, at 11AM at the funeral home. Gerald will be laid to rest in Acton Cemetery. Friends are welcomed to view an online memorial at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020