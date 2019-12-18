Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
Carmel - In Memoriam…

After over 7 decades on this earth, Jerry McCanna has received his heavenly reward. He is survived by his wife Becky; children, Kevin (Christine), Colleen, and Mackenzie; brothers, Jim, Jack and Mick; family and friends.

Jerry was a devoted husband and father who always put God and his family first. Quietly prayerful and patient, he also lived life to the fullest. Born in Detroit, he remained a lifelong fan of the Tigers, the Lions and the Red Wings. Among his many interests, Jerry loved music from the Rolling Stones to Mozart, exercise, traveling, reading and being with people. An educator professionally and in his heart, he pursued growth in mind, body and spirit throughout his entire life.

Like his mother, Jerry's legacy will be his constant cheerfulness. He lived every day trying to make others feel better about their day. Even cancer could not dampen his spirit as he grew closer to God.

He frequently said, "It's always good to leave wanting more." And even though he now enjoys eternal life, those words will forever resonate with those who loved him in this life.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:15 am. A Committal Service will follow in Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Jesuit Spiritual Retreat Center, 5361 S. Milford Road, Milford, OH 45150. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield, is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
