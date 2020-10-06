1/1
Gerald L. Dickey
1937 - 2020
Gerald L. Dickey

Indianapolis - Gerald L. Dickey, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1937 in Indianapolis to the late Roland and Iva (Tredway) Dickey. Gerald graduated from Washington High School and served honorably in the United States Army. He retired from National Starch & Chemical and was an avid fisherman and member of St. Roch Catholic Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Maryann (Callahan) Dickey; sons, John Dickey (Joann) and Thomas Dickey; daughter, Lisa Babb (Joe); and grandchildren, Michael, David, Danielle, Shane, Lisa, Benjamin, Matthew and Sydney. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George Ashworth. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, October 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home, 1458 S. Meridian St., for visitation with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 9 at 11 a.m. in St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 N. Pennsylvania St., with prayers being said at the funeral home prior to Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow services in Calvary Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required and please remember to practice social distancing. Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Roch Catholic Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Envelops will be provided at all services. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
OCT
8
Rosary
07:30 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
OCT
9
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
