Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
4100 E. 56th St.
View Map
More Obituaries for Gerald Kilander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. "Gerry" Kilander


1934 - 2019
Gerald L. "Gerry" Kilander Obituary
Gerald "Gerry" L. Kilander

Indianapolis - Gerald (Gerry) L. Kilander, 84, of Indianapolis passed away April 2, 2019. He was born September 10, 1934 to the late Ruth & Theron "Ki" Kilander. Gerry is also preceded in death by his sister, Pat Brothers.

Gerry graduated Holy Cross Grade School and Howe High School, served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed a 40 year career at Indiana Gear Works. A parishioner of St. Matthew Parish for over 55 years, Gerry was an Indianapolis sports enthusiast and passionate about family (especially his 9 grandchildren), little league, cub scouting, neighbors, bowling, and butter pecan ice-cream. He will no doubt always be remembered for his unique sense of humor.

One of his most generous acts of kindness was the selfless act of kidney donation. He served as a volunteer for The Indiana Organ Procurement Association (IOPA) for many years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jamie, four children, Kim (Rick), Mike (Linda), Chris (Amanda) and Steve (Libbi), and 9 grandchildren, Kendall, Connor, Brooke, Ryen, Bailey, Feona, Caden, Theo & Nova. Your legacy will live on in all of us.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm Friday, April 5 at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 6 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 4100 E. 56th St., with burial following at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Guests are invited to attend a celebration of life at the Knights of Columbus, 2100 E. 71st Street.

Memorial contributions in Gerry's name may be made to the Indiana Donor Network in support of organ transplantation. www.indianadonornetwork.org. Please visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
