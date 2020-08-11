1/1
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Batkin
Gerald "Jerry" Lee Batkin

Gerald "Jerry" Lee Batkin, 77, went home to be with his Lord August 9, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis to John Edmund and Ruby Pearl Batkin. He worked for Citizen's Gas for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed Nascar, working on cars, wood working, and fishing. He was an avid Christian and enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs. He was truly loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Matthew John Batkin.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Diana, children, Robert (Dianna) Batkin, Anita (Brad) Stansbury, stepson, Scott Patterson, four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sister, Cheryl Ann Benson, and niece, Rhonda Benson.

Visitation will be held Monday at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis from 12:30-2:30pm. Funeral services will begin there at 2:30pm. Online condolences and livestreaming may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
AUG
17
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
