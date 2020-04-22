|
Gerald Nolker
Greenwood - Gerald Nolker, 84, passed away April 20, at Community Hospital South of complications from COVID-19 epidemic. Born in Ohio County, Indiana, on June 16, 1935, Gerald was the only son of Mabel and Martin Nolker, both now deceased. He was baptized on July 5, 1935 and confirmed on April 17, 1945 at St. Paul Lutheran Church - Dillsboro, Cross Plains. He attended grade school in a one room school house next to his church and graduated from Rising Sun High School and attended many training classes to become a licensed commercial casualty insurance agent in Columbus and Indianapolis, Indiana. He was a veteran the US Air Force Reserves.
Gerald was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where he was a long-time treasurer for the church, elder and usher, active in the adult choir, and wonderful supporter of elderly care and Lutheran Laymen's League.
Gerald had spent the past few years at Greenwood Healthcare Center. He continued to keep up with church news and cousins from the Cross Plains area, as well as his friends from Concordia.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forest Lawn Funeral Home of Greenwood. Graveside services will be conducted at St. Paul Cemetery in Cross Plains at 1 pm, April 24 by Pastor Paul Gaschler.
Memorials can be sent in care of Concordia Lutheran Church, 355 Howard Road, Greenwood, IN 46142 for the Unified Budget; St. Paul Lutheran Church - Dillsboro, 5588 E County Rd 900s, Cross Plains, IN 47017; or Lutheran Laymen's League, 660 Mason Ridge Center Dr., St. Louis, MO. 63141.
Many thanks to the healthcare givers at Greenwood Healthcare.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020