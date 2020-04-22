Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul Cemetery
Cross Plains, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Nolker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Nolker


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Nolker Obituary
Gerald Nolker

Greenwood - Gerald Nolker, 84, passed away April 20, at Community Hospital South of complications from COVID-19 epidemic. Born in Ohio County, Indiana, on June 16, 1935, Gerald was the only son of Mabel and Martin Nolker, both now deceased. He was baptized on July 5, 1935 and confirmed on April 17, 1945 at St. Paul Lutheran Church - Dillsboro, Cross Plains. He attended grade school in a one room school house next to his church and graduated from Rising Sun High School and attended many training classes to become a licensed commercial casualty insurance agent in Columbus and Indianapolis, Indiana. He was a veteran the US Air Force Reserves.

Gerald was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where he was a long-time treasurer for the church, elder and usher, active in the adult choir, and wonderful supporter of elderly care and Lutheran Laymen's League.

Gerald had spent the past few years at Greenwood Healthcare Center. He continued to keep up with church news and cousins from the Cross Plains area, as well as his friends from Concordia.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forest Lawn Funeral Home of Greenwood. Graveside services will be conducted at St. Paul Cemetery in Cross Plains at 1 pm, April 24 by Pastor Paul Gaschler.

Memorials can be sent in care of Concordia Lutheran Church, 355 Howard Road, Greenwood, IN 46142 for the Unified Budget; St. Paul Lutheran Church - Dillsboro, 5588 E County Rd 900s, Cross Plains, IN 47017; or Lutheran Laymen's League, 660 Mason Ridge Center Dr., St. Louis, MO. 63141.

Many thanks to the healthcare givers at Greenwood Healthcare.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -