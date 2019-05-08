|
|
Gerald Taber
Bloomington - Gerald Robert Taber, 74, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Hearthstone Health Campus in Bloomington. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 23, 1944, the son of Benjamin and Bette (Ring) Taber.
Gerald retired from Herff Jones in Indianapolis after 35 years of service in the IT department. He was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomington and loved trains.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife Kathy Taber of Bloomington; three sons Michael (Jamie) Taber of Scottsdale, AZ, Christopher (Jamie) Taber of Greenville, SC and Jeffrey (Jenny) Taber of Bloomington; and 13 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Daniel Mahan officiating. Burial will follow at Mary's Children Cemetery in Bloomington.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew James Burkett Memorial Project, Attn: Jim Wade 8220 W. State Road 48 Bloomington, IN 47404 or St. Benedict Classical Catholic School, 4607 West State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47404.
Online condolences may be sent the family at www.westparrishpedigo.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019