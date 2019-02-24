Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Sutton


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald W. Sutton Obituary
Gerald W. Sutton

Indianapolis - Gerald W. Sutton of Indianapolis born April 21 1954 sadly passed away February 10,2019 from cancer in Inverness FL. He was preceded in death by his mother Imogene Lambert, father Robert "Bob" Sutton and brother Robert Sutton. Surviving family members brothers John and Michael Sutton, sister Orpha Jean Sutton. Daughters JerriLynn Sutton and Barbara Vanlandingham Gomez. Eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter Alena Brooklynn Carpenter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.