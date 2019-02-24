|
|
Gerald W. Sutton
Indianapolis - Gerald W. Sutton of Indianapolis born April 21 1954 sadly passed away February 10,2019 from cancer in Inverness FL. He was preceded in death by his mother Imogene Lambert, father Robert "Bob" Sutton and brother Robert Sutton. Surviving family members brothers John and Michael Sutton, sister Orpha Jean Sutton. Daughters JerriLynn Sutton and Barbara Vanlandingham Gomez. Eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter Alena Brooklynn Carpenter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019