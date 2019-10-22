|
|
Gerald William Fazekas
Indianapolis - On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Gerald William Fazekas (Fuzz), loving husband, father of four children, grandfather of 7 grandchildren and great grandfather of 2 great grandchildren, passed away at the age of 81.
Gerald was born on April 7, 1938 in Lorain, Ohio to James and Margaret (Uehlein) Fazekas. He attended The Ohio State University and ran a family business for over 30 years. On January 29, 1960, he married Geraldine Laverne Mamrak. They raised two daughters, Carrie and Dorene, and two sons, Jim and Jay.
Gerald had a passion for the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, never wavering his support. He also loved to boat and fish on Lake Erie. His greatest joy was amateur sports, he was an avid supporter of his grandchildren's horse shows, hockey, lacrosse, football, and soccer games. He attended every game he was able to, rain, shine, hail or snow. He was also known for his wit and joking spirit.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Jim and his mother Margaret. He is survived by his wife Geraldine, his four children, Carrie (Tim) Vermillion, Dorene (Kenny) Stupski, Jay Fazekas and Jim (Carla) Fazekas, his grandchildren, Ashley, Emma, Creek, Grace, Fisher, Garrett and Piper, his great grandchildren Mackenzie and Amelia, and his brothers, Dale (Eva) Fazekas and Charlie (Sandy) Fazekas and several nieces & nephews.
Gerald's showing will be at Leppert Mortuary 900 N. Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN 46032, Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a service following from 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM. Flowers can be sent to 900 N. Rangeline Road, Carmel IN, 46032 or donations may be made to
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019