Gerald William "Jerry" Frost
1944 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" William Frost

Indianapolis - Gerald "Jerry" William Frost, age 76, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 20, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Marlyn and Hermina (Hershey) Frost. Jerry married Lynn Cook on August 14, 1965. He was a Freemason at Prospect Street Lodge. Jerry was the Secretary for Murat Shrine Directors Staff. Jerry loved his girls and his grandchildren more than anything.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lynn Frost; children, Jeri-Lyn (Don) Line, Michelle (Mike) Koerner and Stacey Skutt; grandchildren, Sean (Julie) Freese, Delaney (Josh) Courtney, Dabney Skutt, Ali (Matt) O'Brien, Trenton Line, Lane Skutt, Cameron Line, Corbin Skutt and Anna Line; and great grandchildren, Libi Freese and Davi Freese. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services are being held at Little & Sons - Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
3178850330
