Geraldine Bowles Taylor Mason
Ms. Geraldine Bowles Taylor Mason, age 97, of Indianapolis, transitioned April 3rd, 2020. She was born on September 18th, 1922 in Auburn Logan County, Kentucky to Eliza Lockhart and Hugh Bowls, both who preceded her in death. She relocated to Indianapolis in 1952 with her daughter Judie Ann Taylor. While in Indianapolis, she met and married her husband, the late District Elder Morris Mason, Sr. ("Paw Paw"), in 1962. That union blessed her with three stepchildren, Morris Jr., Marsha, and Kenneth.
Geraldine was family oriented and worked long hours as a housekeeper, returning home at the end of the day to cook and car for her husband and family. Geraldine served as the First Lady of Mount Olive Apostolic Church (circa 1967) for many years. In 1996, after 34 years of marriage, Geraldine was widowed and never remarried. In 1997, Geraldine became an honored member at House of Prayer Community Church and served in many capacities. Then, on May 22nd, 2018, she inspired numerous communities when at age 95, she finished her high school credentials and graduated from Lawrence Central High School.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory, her daughter, Judie Ann Smith; 3 step children Morris Mason, Jr. (Sharon), Marsha Mason Williams, and Kenneth Mason (Beverly); sister Sadie Holcomb; 8 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 23 great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we will implement advisory visitation and attendance processes to assist with protecting everyone in attendance who wishes to pay their respects for Ms. Geraldine Mason and her family.
Ms. Mason's service will be Saturday, April 18thth at 11:00am with calling from 10:00am until time of services at House of Prayer Community Church, 6175 E. 46th Street, Indianapolis 46226. Ms. Mason's final deposition will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Watch services via Facebook Live Stream on Bluitt and Son Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020