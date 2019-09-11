|
|
Geraldine E. "Gerri" Johnson
Indianapolis - Geraldine E. "Gerri" Johnson, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 10, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Martin and Ellen (Grubbs) Kindler.
Gerri is survived by sons, David (Debbie) Johnson, Johnny Johnson, Randy (Nancy) Johnson, and Jeffrey (Brenda) Johnson; five grandchildren; nine great grand children; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Chuck, Bill, and Ralph.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Johnson; daughter, Becky; great grandson; and sisters, Kathryn and Mary Lou.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:30 am at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 South State Road 135 and Olive Branch Road.
Gerri will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019