Geraldine L. Marshall (Horton)



Indianapolis - 77, passed on April 27, 2020, with her family by her side.



Celebration of Life Service Memorial Gathering will be May 23, 2020 from 10am-Noon at Serenity Funeral Services 6202 Michigan Road.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions please have your own mask.









