Geraldine L. (Horton) Marshall
Geraldine L. Marshall (Horton)

Indianapolis - 77, passed on April 27, 2020, with her family by her side.

Celebration of Life Service Memorial Gathering will be May 23, 2020 from 10am-Noon at Serenity Funeral Services 6202 Michigan Road.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions please have your own mask.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Serenity Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral & Cremation Services
6202 Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46268
(317) 757-6604
