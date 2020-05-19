Geraldine L. Marshall (Horton)
Indianapolis - 77, passed on April 27, 2020, with her family by her side.
Celebration of Life Service Memorial Gathering will be May 23, 2020 from 10am-Noon at Serenity Funeral Services 6202 Michigan Road.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions please have your own mask.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.