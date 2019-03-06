Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St Pius X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Drive
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St Pius X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Drive
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - age 86, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019. "Gerrie" was born October 8, 1932 in Gary, Indiana to the late Martha (Bell) and William Woss. She married Norman Turchan on June 18, 1955 and enjoyed 63 years together. Gerrie received her Bachelor of Education Degree from Duquesne University where she performed extensively with the Duquesne University Tamburitzans. She received her Master of Science in Education Degree from Butler University. Gerrie taught in the primary grades in Gary, Indiana, San Antonio, Texas, and Carmel, Indiana. She most enjoyed her years teaching kindergarten at Mohawk Trails Elementary School in Carmel. After her retirement she served as an OASIS tutor at Nora Elementary School, as a volunteer at Carmel St. Vincent Hospital, and as a volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. She also was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Gerrie is survived by her husband, Norman Turchan; children, Jean Schultz (Steve), Laura Ogle (Neal), Donald Turchan (Kirsten), Mary K. Shreve (Jefferson), and Sharon Martin (John); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the church with entombment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Contributions in Gerrie's memory may be made to St. Elizabeht/ Coleman Pregnancy and Adoption Services, 2500 Churchman Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203; and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 3001 E 30th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46218.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Turchan family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019
