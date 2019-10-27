|
|
Geraldine Paswater
Indianapolis - Geraldine Paswater, 99 years old, died on October 25, 2019 in hospice care. She was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis. Gerry was a member of Tallwood Chapel Church for over 50 years and was a long time pianist there. She worked for Perry Township Schools for more than 30 years until her retirement. Gerry is survived by three sons, Phillip, Charles(Marzie) and Robert(Nancy), 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John, and sons Steve and John and daughter-in-law Karen Paswater. Visitation will be at Hermann's Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019