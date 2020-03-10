|
|
Geraldine Wojtowicz
Indianapolis - Geraldine Bernice "Gerrie" Wojtowicz, age 95, a long-term co-resident of Bass Lake and Greenwood Indiana, passed away surrounded by family March 5, 2020. She was born and raised in Chicago, graduated from Loyola University school of Nursing, and was director of public health nursing for the state of Indiana. Edward and Geraldine were proud McDonalds franchisees from 1966 to 1995 when they retired, and their sons took over. Gerrie was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Peter Madro, her sister, Gertrude Brotko, and her beloved husband Edward Paul Wojtowicz. Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Anita and Geralyn, sons, Paul and Peter, son in law, Jerry, daughter in laws, Karen and Melissa, and grandchildren, Andrew, Zachary, Jacob, Dawson, Audrey, and Jared. Visitation will occur on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 am to 12:45 pm (CT) at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox. Funeral mass will follow at 1pm (CT) at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Knox. A private interment will take place at Bass Lake Cemetery at a later date. Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Geraldine to the Ronald McDonald house of Indiana in lieu of flowers.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020