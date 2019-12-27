|
|
Gerard Jegge
Fishers - Dr. Gerard Francis Jegge, a retired surgeon, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Fishers, Indiana. He was 95.
He was born in Yverdon, Switzerland on September 13, 1924 to Ernest Otto Jegge, a scientist with a doctorate in Physics, and Renee Jaccard Jegge. In 1928 the family moved to New Jersey, where his father took a job with Thomas A. Edison, Inc.
Following his high school graduation, he enrolled at Columbia University. After one year of study, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943. The Army assigned him to medical training, and he received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Columbia in 1948.
He served as an intern and surgical resident from 1948 until 1952 at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City, where he met his future wife, Corrinne Catherine "Doncha" Waters, an operating room nurse. He and Doncha were married in 1950. After his residency, he enlisted again, this time joining the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps from 1952 - 1954. Because he was fluent in French, he was stationed at the Air Force base in Chateauroux, France.
Dr. Jegge then completed a 3-year fellowship in cancer surgery at Memorial Hospital in New York (now part of Memorial Sloan Kettering). In 1958 he moved with Doncha and their young family to San Mateo, California, where he established a medical practice in general and cancer surgery. He remained in practice until 1988. He and Doncha raised four children during their years in the Bay Area.
He spent many happy years in retirement, first in Carmel, California, and later in the western mountains of North Carolina in the towns of Flat Rock and Hendersonville. He treasured his family and friends. He was an accomplished flutist, and loved classical music, fine wine, Doncha's gourmet cooking, hiking, bird watching, and bon mots.
He moved to Indianapolis to be near family after Doncha passed away in 2017. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Kruk Anderson and Helen Mack Pannebaker.
Dr. Jegge is survived by his four children: David Jegge, M.D., Francesca J. Busch, Jason A. Jegge, and Deirdre A. Deatherage Kroll. He is also survived by his two sons-in-law, N. Terence Busch and Jerome A. Kroll, and three grandchildren: Katherine C. Busch, Matthew J. Deatherage, and Hannah M. Deatherage. In addition he is survived by his sister, Lillian T. Romano, and eight nieces and nephews.
At his request, no services are planned. The family will gather in California next spring for a private celebration of life.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019