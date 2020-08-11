Dr. Gerardo Alfredo Gomez Losada
Indianapolis - Dr. Gerardo Alfredo Gomez Losada, age 74, passed away in Indianapolis, IN on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1946, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela to Alfredo Gomez Peraza and Yolanda Losada de Gomez. He graduated from medical school at Universidad de Carabobo in Venezuela. He completed his surgical residency at the University of Massachusetts, Worcester.
After he completed his residency, he started his career as a staff Trauma surgeon in 1982 at Jackson Memorial in Miami, Fl. In 1990, he accepted the Chief of Trauma Surgery position at Wishard Hospital as a faculty member at Indiana University. This began his 26-year career serving the community of Indianapolis. He was integral in the design of the first level one Trauma Center in the state of Indiana at Wishard Hospital. Throughout his career, he has impacted thousands of students, doctors, nurses, and paramedics; he took great pride in these relationships.
He has saved countless lives and strived to make a difference with the violence in the community that he loved. He loved teaching Advanced Trauma Life Support and Advanced Trauma Operative Management courses all over the world and he was a proud member and former president of the Pan-American Trauma Society. He is known as a father figure for trauma in Indiana and assured the successful transition from Wishard Hospital to Eskenazi Hospital in 2013.
Along with being an amazing surgeon, he also found the time to become a pilot. He learned how to fly during his residency in Massachusetts and continued the hobby throughout his life. After he retired from Eskenazi Hospital he enjoyed working with his son Michael at Gomez BBQ at City Market located in downtown Indianapolis. He was the accountant, the payroll manager, and of course the comic relief. Aside from all of his accomplishments, he took the most pride in his 6 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is survived by wife Adrienne, sons Alfredo (wife Amanda), Carlos, Tito, Michael, and Anthony, daughter Amanda, grandsons Nico, Corbin, and Liam, granddaughters Alexandra and Bailee, and great-granddaughters Sophia and Camilla.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Eskenazi Health Foundation at 720 Eskenazi Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or www.EskenaziHealthFoundation.org/donate
. Eskenazi Hospital was his passion, his second home, and his second family. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private memorial for close family and friends August 16, 2020. We invite you to visit the memorial at fb.me/gomezmemorial on August 16th at 5 pm for the livestream video of the memorial service.