Gerd Jacobsen Griffith
Indianapolis - Gerd Jacobsen Griffith, 94, died peacefully at home in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Gerd was born and raised in Eydehavn, Norway. She immigrated to the United States after World War II. She initially lived in New York City, where she met her future husband, Perry Griffith.
Gerd was a former member of: Junior League of Indianapolis, Christamore House Guild, Garden Club of Indianapolis, Meridian Hills Country Club, Woodstock Country Club, Maxincukee Country Club, the Dramatic Club, and Lamb's Club.
Gerd will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her love of reading, animals, travel, and her home country Norway. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who loved nothing more than having her family and friends around her.
Gerd was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Perry Griffith. She is survived by her son, Charles Perry Griffith Jr., (Michelle) and her daughter, Wendy Griffith Kortepeter, (Bill). Her Grandchildren- Charles Perry Griffith III, (Carrie), Maegan Griffith O'Neal, (Greg), Claire Helene Griffith, Kelly Adams Kortepeter and Anna Louise Kortepeter. Her great grandchildren- Leslie Griffith, Evelyn Griffith, Charles Perry Griffith IV, James O'Neal, Emma O'Neal, and Wesley O'Neal.
The family would like to thank the following people for the loving care they provided Gerd during, and towards the end of her life: Her long time companion and friend, Jean Fournier, Mary Beth Lamberson (At Home Preferred Services) and her wonderful team of dedicated caregivers, St. Vincent's Hospice, Dr. Kevin McCallum, Cheryl Hendrixson RD at (PDM), Sharea Clark (Fitness 4 Function) and Moni Bolarin RN.
A family only service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A celebration of Gerd's life will take place later this summer.
Memorial contributions in Gerd's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis and Goodwill Industries of Central and Southern Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020