Gerda FogleIndianapolis - Gerda Fogle, 71, passed away June 13, 2020. A lifelong resident, she was born to Philip and Sara Fogle on October 2, 1948. Gerda was a proud graduate of North Central High School, Miami University (BA) in Ohio and University of Michigan (MA). She had a rich career as a marketing, communication, public relations professional; working 22 years for Indiana Bell/Ameritech. Gerda was a prior board member of Dance Kaleidoscope and most recently served on their Advisory Council.She was beloved by her family and will be remembered as a devoted aunt. Gerda is survived by her brothers, Andrew Fogle and Don (Pam) Fogle; several nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews; and sister-in-law, Leslie Fogle.Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 17th in Congregation Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dance Kaleidoscope or an Arts group of your choice.