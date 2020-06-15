Gerda Fogle
Gerda Fogle

Indianapolis - Gerda Fogle, 71, passed away June 13, 2020. A lifelong resident, she was born to Philip and Sara Fogle on October 2, 1948. Gerda was a proud graduate of North Central High School, Miami University (BA) in Ohio and University of Michigan (MA). She had a rich career as a marketing, communication, public relations professional; working 22 years for Indiana Bell/Ameritech. Gerda was a prior board member of Dance Kaleidoscope and most recently served on their Advisory Council.

She was beloved by her family and will be remembered as a devoted aunt. Gerda is survived by her brothers, Andrew Fogle and Don (Pam) Fogle; several nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews; and sister-in-law, Leslie Fogle.

Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 17th in Congregation Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dance Kaleidoscope or an Arts group of your choice.

Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
