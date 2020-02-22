|
Gerhard Gennrich
Indianapolis - Gerhard Gennrich, 73, of Indianapolis passed away February, 20, 2020. Services are at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main St., Greenwood, IN. 46142 on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10:00 AM with visitation Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4-8:00 PM and one additional hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial with full military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. full obituary at wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020