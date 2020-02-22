Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Greenwood Cemetery
620 W. Main Street
Greenwood, IN
Resources
Gerhard Gennrich

Gerhard Gennrich Obituary
Gerhard Gennrich

Indianapolis - Gerhard Gennrich, 73, of Indianapolis passed away February, 20, 2020. Services are at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main St., Greenwood, IN. 46142 on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10:00 AM with visitation Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4-8:00 PM and one additional hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial with full military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. full obituary at wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
