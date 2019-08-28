|
|
Gerold G. Reilly
Fishers - 94, passed away August 27, 2019. He was born November 8, 1924 to the late James P. and Bridget Reilly. Gerold was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School and attended the Purdue Extension. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre on the U.S.S. Snyder Hunter-Killer Group. Gerold married Margaret Ott in 1946, and was a tool & die maker for Diamond Chain for 14 years, and then a process engineer for Ford Motor Co. for 24 ½ years, retiring in 1980. From 1984 until 1998, Gerold and Margaret resided in Englewood, Florida.
Gerold was a current member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, and a former Cub Scout Leader of Pack #128 Little Flower Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Rd., Fishers. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Gerold is survived by his children, Linda J. Bear, Joyce A. (Lyman) Eaton, Susan E. White, Elaine M. (Ron) Cunningham, Eileen K. (Frank) Wieczorek and Dennis G. (Kristy) Reilly; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret Katherine Reilly; brother, Harold (Margaret) Reilly; sisters, Rita (Larry) Curran and Annie (Robert) Gulledge; and sons-in-law, Neal Bear and Michael White. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019