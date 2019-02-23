|
|
Gershon Samuel Gamor
Indianapolis - 83, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha S. Gamor.
Born November 21st, 1935, in Ghana, West Africa to Torvinya K. and Dinah A. Gamor, Gershon completed his undergraduate education in Ghana, and then graduated from Indiana University with a Master's in Social Work after he moved to the U.S. with his wife and their three children. Fondly remembered for his avid storytelling and love of his home culture, Gershon was known for sharing his Ghanaian cooking, anecdotes, and cultural artifacts.
Professionally, Mr. Gamor was involved in the Indianapolis community, including being of the thirteen visionary Founders and Charter members of the National Central Indiana Chapter of the Society of Black Social Workers. In 2009, he retired after 25 years of service with the Indiana State Department of Health as a Social Services Specialist. With a passion for helping others, he was an active member of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church where he was also an Ordained Elder.
Surviving are his children, Joy, Kofi, Suzanne, Doris, and Korsi; grandchildren, Espiranza, Jayda and Jayden; and daughter-in-law, Keysha, as well as a host of other family members and friends in Ghana and the U.S.
Gershon S. Gamor will be repatriated to Ghana where there will be a formal, traditional funeral rites and services. In the U.S., there will be a memorial observance honoring Elder Gamor that will be held at his church on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Condolences can also be sent to the attention of Terrie Cross Gray, Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46228. Phone: 317-251-2297.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolences of sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 23, 2019