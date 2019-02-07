Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pathway Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Pathway Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
Gevena E. Gaddis Gentry-Sanders

Gevena E. Gaddis Gentry-Sanders Obituary
Gevena E. Gaddis Gentry-Sanders

Indianapolis - Gevena E. Gaddis Gentry-Sanders, 72, passed away on January 30, 2019. On Saturday, February 9, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Pathway Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at New Crown Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019
