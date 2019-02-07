|
Gevena E. Gaddis Gentry-Sanders
Indianapolis - Gevena E. Gaddis Gentry-Sanders, 72, passed away on January 30, 2019. On Saturday, February 9, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Pathway Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at New Crown Cemetery.
Interment at New Crown Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019