Carmel - Dr. Gilbert (Gil) Banker, a leader in the pharmacy profession, died at his home in Carmel, Indiana on February 16, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was 88.
Gil's beloved wife Gwen, of 59 years, pre-deceased him in 2015. He is survived by his children Steve and his wife Nancy of Needham, MA, Sue Flener and her husband Mike of Carmel, IN, Dave and his wife Ann of Chesterfield, MO and Bill of West Lafayette, IN. Gil is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and his brother Dick.
Born in Tuxedo Park, NY, Dr. Banker received his bachelor's degree from Union University in 1953 followed by a master's degree and then a doctorate in pharmacy from Purdue University in 1956. His academic focus was industrial pharmacy and pharmaceutical chemistry. It was at Purdue that he met Gwen Hughes, who he married in 1956.
Upon completion of his doctorate, Dr. Banker transitioned from a graduate teaching assistant and research fellow to assistant professor of pharmacy. He became an associate professor in 1961, full professor in 1964 and head of the Department of Industrial and Physical Pharmacy in 1967 until 1985. While at Purdue he served on numerous committees; his favorite being the faculty representative for the Big Ten from 1980-1985. After leaving Purdue he became Dean and Professor of Pharmaceutics at the University of Minnesota and then Dean and John L. Lach Distinguished Professor of Drug Delivery at the University of Iowa until his retirement in 1999. During his academic career Gil was a prolific researcher and writer; over 150 publications bear his name. One of his proudest academic accomplishments was receiving an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from Purdue in 2003.
Upon retirement, he and Gwen split their time between their homes in Naples, FL and Carmel, IN. He was never a man who could sit still and served as an expert witness in pharmaceutical patent infringement cases into his early 80s.
Gil will not only be remembered for his distinguished career but as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved to garden, watch Big Ten sports and always had a book in his hand. Because of his daughter Sue, her husband Mike, and his nurse Jody Bracken he was able to live his final years, and then months, cheering on the Boilermakers and Colts from his favorite recliner.
Per Gil's wishes there will be no funeral service. His children will scatter their parents' ashes in places that they loved. If you wish to honor Gil's memory with a donation, you may direct it the Gil and Gwen Banker Pharmacy Scholarship at Purdue University. Checks should be made payable to the Purdue Foundation and mailed to the attention of Katie Skeel, College of Pharmacy University Development Office, 575 Stadium Mall Drive, Room 370, West Lafayette, IN, 47907-2067. If you wish to make an online gift use this link. https://tinyurl.com/Gil-Gwen-Banker-Scholarship
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020