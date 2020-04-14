Services
Gilbert Wiseman


1938 - 2020
Gilbert Wiseman

Plainfield - Gilbert Ray Wiseman, 81, of Plainfield, went home to be with the LORD on April 13, 2020. Gilbert was born on July 27, 1938 in Corydon, IN to the late Jesse L and Beulah K. (Watson) Wiseman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60+ years, Rita Rose (Click) Wiseman. He graduated from Corydon High School in 1956. He worked for 45 years at various locations for Vectren (formerly of Indiana Gas Co.) retiring in 2001. Since retiring he worked at Do It Best Hardware Store in Plainfield. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include three children, Alicia (Doug) Fouty, Faron (Cynthia) and Aaron (Lisa) Wiseman; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Pat (John) Kitner and Ruth Gerdon and a brother Jerry (Nancy) Wiseman, all of Corydon. Because of Corvid-19 calling and services will be private. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Good News Ministries, 2716 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
