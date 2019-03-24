|
|
Gioia Marguerite Toy
Indianapolis - Gioia (Joy) Marguerite Toy, age 100, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2019, in her home at the Marquette Senior Living Community. Gioia was born on September 3, 1918, to Christian and Judith Emma (Garoni) Merkle in Fort Lee, New Jersey. She spent her childhood in Fort Lee and Leonia, New Jersey. She received a teaching degree from Montclair State Teacher's College in 1939 and later earned a master's in education from Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio. She taught high school until 1943 when she joined the Army. Gioia rose to the rank of Captain in the Woman's Army Auxiliary Corps in the Military Planning Division, where she served in active duty until 1949 and in the Officer's Reserve Corps until 1951. Gioia married Thomas W. Toy, who she met at her Army promotion party, in 1947. They were married 43 years until his death in 1991. Together, they spent most of their married life in Beavercreek, Ohio and in later years in Indiana. Gioia returned to teaching in 1963, retired in 1977, moved to a small farm in Milan, Indiana and in 1987 moved to Indianapolis. Gioia remained a life-long learner with a passion for reading and traveling the world, enjoying over 30 international trips, many of which she shared with her family and friends. Her other interests included gardening, painting, bridge and walking. Gioia is survived by her daughters, Judith (Matthew) Hayes of Indianapolis and Pamela Manning of St Louis, MO; five grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) Hayes, Emma (Raj) Daftery, Peter (Emily) Hayes, Michael Hayes, and Alec Lawson; three great grandchildren, Ellis and Theodore Hayes, and Eliot Sachin Daftery; and many, many dear friends. Gioia is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Marie and Christian. We will all miss her so very much in the days and years to come, but will gratefully remember all of the joy she brought to so many. Family, friends and others whose lives Gioia touched, are invited to a memorial service to celebrate her life at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 4625 N Kenwood Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208 on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Gioia to either Boulevard Place Food Pantry, 4202 N Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208 or to the Marquette Manor Foundation, 8140 Township Line Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019